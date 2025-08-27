Delhi CM Rekha Gupta offers prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday offered prayers at the Ganesh Mandir on Baba Kharag Singh Marg on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, saying she prayed for the city's progress and for the removal of all obstacles.

"I congratulate everyone across India on this occasion. May God solve all our problems. May Lord Ganesh guide Delhi on the path of progress. I have prayed to God to remove all our obstacles," Gupta told reporters after offering prayers.

The chief minister was accompanied by NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal and other officials.

Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated across the country to mark the birth of Lord Ganesha, revered as the god of wisdom, who is worshipped before beginning any new venture.