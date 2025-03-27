Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders large-scale cleanliness drive, stray animal control measures

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to launch a large-scale cleanliness drive across the city, remove illegal advertisements from public spaces and implement special measures to manage stray animals.

On Wednesday, Gupta held a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review the city's cleanliness, civic infrastructure and public amenities, a statement said, adding that the discussion focused on issues such as stray animals, potholes, dust pollution, sewer blockages and illegal advertisements on public properties.

Senior officials from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) were present at the meeting, the statement said.

During the meeting, the chief minister directed the MCD to ensure that all officials, from the commissioner to junior engineers, conduct regular field inspections.

She emphasised that each officer must visit different wards daily and submit a weekly report to the chief secretary, who would then forward it to her for review.

Gupta warned that any negligence in these duties would not be tolerated and instructed that a list of officials failing to comply be submitted directly to her.

Reaffirming her government's stance on corruption, Gupta said her administration would maintain zero tolerance for any misconduct in civic projects. She emphasised that public funds should be utilised effectively and that officials must ensure visible improvements on the ground.

In a major announcement, the chief minister declared a large-scale cleanliness campaign across Delhi on March 28-29 in preparation for the new year.

She stated that the initiative would cover every street, neighbourhood and public space, with a special focus on keeping religious sites clean. Lawmakers and civic officials are expected to take part in the campaign to ensure its effective implementation.

Gupta also instructed authorities to remove all illegal commercial advertisements placed on public properties, including roads, flyovers, school boundary walls and street signs. She directed the officials to take strict action against violators under the Public Property Defacement Act.

Addressing concerns over stray animals, the chief minister announced a special drive to clear roads of wandering cattle and dogs.

She ordered the construction of proper shelters for stray cows and called for a well-structured plan for the relocation of stray dogs. Each municipal ward will be tasked with identifying the number of stray animals and devising an action plan for their rehabilitation.

Gupta further emphasised the importance of monsoon preparedness, instructing authorities to fill potholes on roads before the rainy season begins.

She called for an assessment of areas prone to waterlogging and directed officials to implement preventive measures. She also ordered the repair and proper functioning of streetlights, ensuring that dark spots in the city were identified and illuminated.

To improve waste management, Gupta directed municipal bodies to ensure that garbage collection points do not overflow. She ordered the timely removal of waste from the roadsides and public spaces and instructed the officials to prepare a time-bound plan for cleaning drains and clearing sewer blockages.

The chief minister also stressed the need for better traffic management and green space maintenance. She instructed road-owning agencies to take care of greenery along streets and central road dividers. Additionally, she called for strict regulation of roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce congestion.