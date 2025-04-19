Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders probe into Mustafabad building collapse

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday ordered a probe into the building collapse in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad in which at least four people were killed and several others remain trapped under debris.

Gupta said the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and other agencies are engaged in relief and rescue efforts.

"Arrangements have been made for proper treatment of all the injured," she said.

A four-storey building collapsed in Shakti Vihar, Mustafabad around 3 am. Police said around 22 people were trapped when the building came down but 14 people were later brought out and taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors declared four of them brought dead.

Around 8-10 people are believed to be still under the debris, police said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Gupta said, "Deeply saddened by the tragic building collapse in Mustafabad. Orders have been given to investigate the incident and strict action will be taken against the culprits."

मुस्तफाबाद में इमारत गिरने की दर्दनाक घटना से मन अत्यंत व्यथित है। घटना की जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं और दोषियों के विरुद्ध सख्त कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित की जाएगी।



राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में DDMA, NDRF, DFS और अन्य एजेंसियाँ सतत रूप से जुटी हैं। सभी घायलों के समुचित उपचार की व्यवस्था… — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) April 19, 2025

"My deepest condolences to those who died in the unfortunate accident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss," the chief minister said.

AAP supremo and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

"I appeal to all the party workers to fully cooperate with the administration in relief and rescue operations," he said in a post on X.

Leader of Opposition Atishi expressed grief over the incident and urged AAP workers in Mustafabad to support the authorities in the ongoing operations.

Police teams, along with rescue agencies, remain at the site, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the collapse.