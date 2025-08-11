Delhi CM Rekha Gupta participates in tree plantation drive at BSF camp

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta participated in a tree plantation drive at BSF camp in West Delhi's Chawla area, where 1,000 mango saplings were planted within one hour on Monday morning.

Gupta lauded the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel for securing the defences of the country and congratulated them on the success of Operation Sindoor.

"I often say to the people that you will not have a chance to sacrifice your life like our soldiers do to defend our country. We can however contribute to the growth of the country by taking part in such programmes like tree plantation and cleanliness," she said in an address.

The chief minister expressed sadness that the BSF camp at Chhawla set up in 1982 was still devoid of piped water connection.

"After going back, the first thing I will do is to pass an order for providing water connection to your camp. When I visit you next, I will come with work order for it," she promised.

Gupta said that under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign, one lakh saplings will be planted at all government schools and health centres across the Matiala constituency within one hour.