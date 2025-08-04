Delhi CM Rekha Gupta performs 'rudrabhishek', prays for prosperity

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta performed a 'rudrabhishek' ritual of Lord Shiva on Monday, praying for the prosperity, good health, and spiritual peace for the city's people.

The ritual involving the offering of milk to Lord Shiva was performed at Baidyanath Mahadev temple in Ashok Vihar on the auspicious occasion of the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan, said a statement from the CMO.

Gupta said that devotion and service are the two pillars that guide any society towards progress. Worshipping Lord Shiva during Shravan is not merely a religious practice but a powerful means to awaken inner purity and inspire a spirit of public service, she said.

Reaffirming her government's "commitment" to faith and culture, the chief minister said that the sanctity of religious sites and the sentiments of devotees are given the "highest priority" by it.