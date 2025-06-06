Delhi CM Rekha Gupta receives death threat, caller yet to be traced

Ghaziabad (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) A death threat to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta was made on the emergency helpline in Ghaziabad, prompting police to launch a probe to trace the caller, officials said on Friday.

Police have so far not been able to identify the person who made the threat call on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

According to officials, a call was received on the Dial 112 emergency helpline. "Responding to the alarming information, we informed the Delhi Police Control Room about the call," Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ritesh Tripathi said.

"A police team rushed to Panchwati Colony, the location from where the call was reportedly made. However, we were unable to establish contact with the individual who had dialled 112," the officer added.

"Police teams have been pressed to identify the individual through surveillance," the ACP said. PTI COR CDN SKY SKY