Delhi CM Rekha Gupta remembers late Sushma Swaraj, plants sapling in tribute

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday planted a sapling in memory of former external affairs minister, late Sushma Swaraj, at Silver Oak Park in Jangpura.

Swaraj was the first woman chief minister of Delhi.

Her daughter and New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj was also present on the occasion.

Gupta said Swaraj was filled with motherly love and guided her when she became a councillor of MCD for the first time.

She said in a post on X, "As the Chief Minister of Delhi, she (Swaraj) focused on public issues and made untiring efforts to solve them. Guided by her dedicated work style in public service, the BJP government in Delhi is also working with commitment towards public welfare." "Sushma Didi's contribution to Indian politics and society will always remain unforgettable," she added.

As a foreign minister, Swaraj accomplished the unprecedented feat of connecting the foreign ministry with citizens, the chief minister said.