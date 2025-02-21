Delhi CM Rekha Gupta summons PWD, Delhi Jal Board officials

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) return to power after 27 years, has taken swift action to address the capital’s pressing needs.

Gupta announced that she has summoned officials from the Public Works Department (PWD) and Delhi Jal Board for a comprehensive review of ongoing projects, aiming to tackle infrastructure challenges and ensure timely completion.

The review comes as part of Gupta’s broader agenda to strengthen Delhi’s urban infrastructure and water supply systems.

Her focus on PWD and Delhi Jal Board projects is expected to address water scarcity, road maintenance, and urban development, issues critical to Delhi’s 20 million residents.

On Thursday, Gupta’s cabinet approved the Ayushman Bharat health scheme during its latest meeting.

The scheme, aimed at providing universal healthcare access, is set to benefit Delhi residents soon, offering free medical treatment and insurance coverage.

“We have approved Ayushman Bharat in yesterday’s cabinet meeting. Very soon, people will be able to benefit from this scheme,” Gupta said.

Addressing a press conference soon after the Cabinet meeting on Thursday, the chief minister announced allocation of portfolios among the newly appointed ministers and said that 14 pending CAG reports will be tabled in the first session of the Delhi Assembly.