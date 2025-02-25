Delhi CM Rekha Gupta tables CAG report on AAP's liquor 'scam' in assembly

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday tabled the CAG's 'Performance Audit on Regulation and Supply of Liquor in Delhi' report in the assembly.

According to CAG report the Delhi government suffered cumulative losses of over Rs 2,000 crore due to the 2021-2022 excise policy for reasons ranging from weak policy framework to deficient implementation

The alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the policy had snowballed into a political punching bag used by the BJP after Lt Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI probe in July 2022. Top leaders of AAP, including Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, have spent months in jail after probe agencies arrested them in the case.

Earlier in the day, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in his address to the assembly said that the government will present Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports during the session to analyse the previous dispensation's shortcomings and create a roadmap for improvement of the city.

Speaker Vijender Gupta expelled 12 AAP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Atishi, for raising slogans during Saxena's address.

Among those expelled were Gopal Rai, Veer Singh Dhingan, Mukesh Ahlawat, Chaudhary Zubair Ahmed, Anil Jha, Vishesh Ravi and Jarnail Singh.

Following her expulsion, Atishi accused the BJP of disrespecting BR Ambedkar by removing his portrait from the chief minister's office.