Delhi CM Rekha Gupta thanks PM Modi for construction of Urban Extension Road II

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday for the construction of the Urban Extension Road (UER) II, saying it will contribute to the "Viksit Delhi" vision.

Accompanied by Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and local MP Yogender Chandolia, Gupta inspected the venue for the inauguration of the UER-II at Rohini Sector 37, from where the road will be inaugurated by the prime minister on Sunday.

Describing the project as a "historic gift" for the city, the chief minister said the inauguration of the UER-II will not only move Delhi closer to becoming a traffic-free capital but also strengthen connectivity across the National Capital Region (NCR).

"The UER-II is not just an infrastructure project, it is an investment in the future of Delhi. It will improve the traffic flow, cut travel time drastically and uplift the quality of life for lakhs of people living in Delhi and NCR," she said.

The corridor will start at National Highway-44 (Alipur), traverse through Mundka, Bakkarwala, Najafgarh and Dwarka, and terminate at National Highway-48, near Mahipalpur.

Highlighting its utility, Gupta said one of the most significant advantages of the road is the reduction in travel time from the Singhu border to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. It will now take just 40 minutes to cover the distance, compared to almost two hours earlier.

"The pressure on Inner and Outer Ring Roads will be substantially reduced, while major junctions such as Mukarba Chowk, Madhuban Chowk, Peeragarhi Chowk, Dhaula Kuan and NH-9 will no longer face heavy congestion. This will be a huge relief for lakhs of daily commuters," she noted.

The UER-II will also act as a critical link connecting major highways, including NH-44 (Alipur), NH-9 (Bahadurgarh) and NH-48 (Mahipalpur). This improved connectivity will also expand industrial and logistics opportunities, the chief minister was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Delhi government.

The project will connect the industrial hubs of Sonipat and Bahadurgarh through dedicated link roads, giving a direct boost to industry and facilitating faster movement of goods. Gupta said this will not only accelerate economic activities in Delhi-NCR, but also strengthen the region's role as a hub of trade and commerce.

"With smoother traffic flow and shorter travel time, fuel consumption will decrease significantly, contributing to lower emissions. The UER-II will directly aid in reducing air-pollution levels and improving the overall environment of the capital," she underlined.

The route will also integrate with the Delhi-Jaipur national highway, the KMP Expressway, the Gurugram-Rewari highway and the Gurugram-Sohna highway. Notably, the Gurugram-Sohna stretch is directly linked to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, the statement said.

With this network, the UER-II will emerge as a backbone of high-speed connectivity, linking Delhi not just with the NCR but with the entire country, Gupta said.

Travelling to Chandigarh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, Jaipur and even Mumbai will become much faster and more convenient. It is truly a "transformative" project for the people of Delhi and beyond, the chief minister said.