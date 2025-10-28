New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will be in Bihar from Wednesday to campaign for the Assembly elections scheduled for next month, officials said on Tuesday.

Gupta will campaign on Thursday and Friday in five Assembly constituencies -- Bochahan (Muzaffarpur), Danapur (Patna Rural), Patna Sahib (Patna), Madhuban, and Dinara (Rohtas), they said.

Gupta, the lone woman chief minister in 14 BJP-ruled states, was in Bihar earlier this week to participate in the nomination filing of party candidates, including Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha.

The chief minister will extensively campaign for the two-phase Bihar polls in the coming weeks as well, BJP leaders in Delhi said.

Gupta is considered to having an impact on women voters of the state who will decide the fate of the contenders, they said.

The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, and the counting of votes will be taken up November 14.

Gupta, who belongs to the trader community, was given preference over other contenders for the chief minister's post after the BJP's victory in the Delhi polls held in February.