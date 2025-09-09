Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's security revamped with CRPF, Delhi Police in joint charge

New Delhi: The armed security cover of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta has been revamped with CRPF commandos being entrusted with securing the inner cordon and Delhi Police personnel forming the outer ring, official sources said.

The two forces under the Union home ministry will jointly work to ensure Z category level protection to the chief minister at her official residence, during her travel in the national capital and the rest of the country, they said.

The armed commandos of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be part of the close protection team (CPT) that provides proximate security and ensures an 'isolation zone' between the VIP and the people they meet.

The Delhi Police will constitute the outer cordon, house protection and access control to the CM's home or any other location where she is present, the sources said.

The security detail for Gupta, 51, was reviewed following an attack on her by a man on the morning of August 20 during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her camp office in the Civil Lines area.

Following this, her security was transferred to the CRPF from the Delhi Police on a temporary basis, and later the personnel of the central paramilitary force were withdrawn.

However, a fresh security revamp for the CM has been done after a joint review by central intelligence and security agencies and the CRPF and the Delhi Police will jointly carry out the task now, the sources said.

The VIP security cover under the central protection list starts from the highest Z-plus (ASL) category, followed by Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus and X.