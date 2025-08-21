What changes in Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's security after man slapped her during Jan Sunwai

New Delhi: Paramilitary forces have been deployed outside the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, whose security cover will undergo major changes following an attack on her during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme at her Civil Lines Camp Office.

Police said that the decision has been taken to ensure that such incidents are not repeated and security protocols are strengthened during interactions between the chief minister and the public.

"Complainants will not be allowed to directly approach the chief minister during 'Jan Sunwai' sessions. Every complaint will first undergo verification before being placed before Gupta. A designated perimeter will also be created to ensure that visitors cannot come close to her," police source said.

A man from Gujarat, identified as Sakriya Rajeshbhai Khimjibhai (41), allegedly pulled her hair and attacked her during a 'Jan Sunwai' programme. The accused was overpowered and arrested on the spot. Later, he was booked under charges, including attempt to murder.

Officials said the revised security protocol will be put into place immediately and will remain in force for all future public hearings at the Chief Minister's Office.