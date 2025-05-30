Delhi CM releases workbook of achievement marking 100 days of BJP-led government

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday released a 'workbook' of achievements marking 100 days of the BJP-led government in the national capital.

Asserting that her government has been dedicated to serving people round the clock, Gupta congratulated all the ministers and personnel on her team for their work.

Marking the completion of 100 days of the BJP-led government, the chief minister announced the release of a workbook highlighting their achievements.

"This is not a report card, but a workbook. All the work done by the government will continue to be added to it," she said in a press conference here.

To inform residents about the accomplishments of the past 100 days, central government ministers, along with other ministers and councilors, will visit each of the 70 assembly constituencies "We will not only give details of our achievements but also take feedback from people on the work that is needed to be done in the coming days," Gupta said.

The chief minister also informed that people will be briefed on the government's achievements in the last 100 days at an event in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

Hitting out at the previous AAP-led government, Gupta said, "That was a government that enjoyed the fruits of corruption, while this BJP government is here to serve the people." Sharing that her government has been given a budget of Rs 1 lakh crore, the chief minister assured that the government is committed to implementing it with honesty.

"Every department is actively working -- whether it is for tackling inflation or generating higher revenue than GST," she said.

Gupta asserted that her government's biggest achievement is that they have worked honestly for the people of Delhi.

"We have worked 24X7 for the people. A government that is completely devoted to the people of Delhi is, in itself, a new model and our biggest success," she added. PTI NSM SLB MPL MPL