Delhi CM reviews cleanliness campaign in Tehkhand, Tughlakabad areas

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who visited Tehkhand and Tughlakabad areas on Friday to review the cleanliness campaign there, directed officials to ensure that waste management is done within strict timelines.

In a post on X, Gupta said the Delhi government is working on a war footing to tackle pollution and maintain cleanliness.

"Today, I visited the Tehkhand and Tughlakabad areas to review the large-scale cleanliness campaign underway in Delhi. I also inspected the proposed waste collection points and fixed compactor sites," the chief minister said in the post in Hindi.

Officials have been directed to ensure that waste management is carried out with full diligence and within strict timelines, she said.

Gupta instructed officials to ensure that areas that frequently face garbage accumulation must be cleaned regularly.

"Special focus should be given to dust control, wall-to-wall road cleaning, mechanical sweeping, water sprinkling, and prompt disposal of waste. Measures such as modern compactors, well-organised collection points, GPS-based waste collection monitoring, and the use of machines to reduce manual load will make our Clean Delhi Mission more effective and result-oriented," she added.

The chief minister stressed that concrete efforts will strengthen the sanitation system and give a significant boost to the government's fight against pollution.