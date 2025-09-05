Delhi CM reviews Yamuna flood situation, directs 24x7 monitoring and relief work

New Delhi, Sept 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday reviewed the flood situation in Yamuna river and said the government is alert and prepared to deal with any contingency.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, Gupta said the water in Yamuna is "continuously receding" and the situation is likely to return to normal soon.

"Nevertheless, the government remains fully engaged in supporting those impacted," she said in a meeting with district magistrates via video conferencing.

The water level in Yamuna river at Delhi's Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 207.31 metres at 8 am on Friday, a day after reaching the season's highest at 207.48 metres.

The chief minister said that her government is closely monitoring the flood situation and teams of officials are providing 24x7 assistance to affected people.

"They are being supplied with food, water, medical aid, toilet facilities and other essential help. Fodder is also being provided for cattle belonging to farmers in the affected areas. Residents are being shifted to relief camps wherever necessary," she said.

The water level in Yamuna is currently receding, so Delhi residents need not panic, Gupta said, assuring that she is closely monitoring the situation.

The senior officers were directed to assess the damage caused by floods to crops so that appropriate compensation can be offered to the affected farmers.

All the district magistrates were given specific instructions to pay special attention to the well-being of elderly, women and children in the affected areas. Public representatives -- including MPs, ministers in the Delhi government and MLAs -- are also visiting the affected areas to help people, the statement said.

Water from a few drains in Haryana is entering the fields and low-lying areas of Delhi's border regions, Gupta said, adding that the district magistrates concerned were instructed to resolve the issue promptly in coordination with officials of the neighbouring state.

In a post on X, the chief minister said that clear instructions were issued to the officials to continue round-the-clock monitoring of the situation without any laxity.

"The entire team of the government is alert and fully prepared to deal with every situation," she said, adding that safety of Delhi residents is the topmost priority of the government. PTI VIT VIT RUK RUK