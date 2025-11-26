Delhi CM says promise of Rs 2,500 aid, subsidised LPG cylinders for poor women will be fulfilled

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, campaigning for the upcoming MCD bypolls on Wednesday, asserted that her government will fulfil all its promises, including a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500 and subsidised gas cylinders for poor women in the city.

Addressing a 'Swabhiman Sabha' in Wazirpur Industrial area in support of BJP candidate from Ashok Vihar Veena Asija on Wednesday, Gupta assured slum dwellers that the government will provide them permanent houses.

She also attacked the previous AAP government in Delhi, alleging it left the coffers empty when the BJP took over after winning the Assembly polls in February.

"They would come to you and say that Rs 2,500 has not been paid yet. Tell them that you left the state coffers empty, left no funds for development of the city," she said, and asserted that her government needed at least a year to stabilise the system and deliver on its promise.

Gupta said she was determined to fulfil all the poll promises made by the BJP in its manifesto. "We have promised Rs 2,500 and subsidised gas cylinders... Not a single promise will remain unfulfilled," she said.

Under the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana, the BJP has pledged Rs 2,500 per month for poor women, LPG cylinders at Rs 500, and one free cylinder each during Holi and Diwali.

Gupta said after taking charge, her government focused on restoring systems that were "ruined and engulfed in corruption".

"It takes time to reset the system. Infrastructure like roads, streets, drains, and toilets are to be built across Delhi, Ayushman Yojna has to be implemented, Atal canteens are to be opened, and free electricity and water supply are to be continued," she said.

Gupta said the BJP government had not discontinued any scheme of the previous government and had instead launched new initiatives for the people.

Bypolls for 12 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are due to be held on November 30. PTI VIT RHL