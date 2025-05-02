Delhi CM says today's rain an alarm for whole system, blames 'development backlog' of AAP govt

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta termed the pre-monsoon showers on Friday a warning sign for the capital's crumbling infrastructure, blaming it on the "decade-long development backlog" created by the previous AAP government.

Taking a dig at Arvind Kejriwal, she said the AAP chief was oblivious to the problems of waterlogging and broken trees as he would be busy with his "sound-proof" sleep in the "Sheesh Mahal" -- a term the BJP gave to the former chief minister's official residence accusing it of unnecessary opulence.

Gupta who visited Majnu Ka Tila area following heavy rainfall in the city stressed the need for planned urban growth to prevent such recurring crises.

The city was hit by waterlogging and traffic disruptions, many due to fallen trees due to the early morning rain and storm on Friday.

A house collapse in Najafgarh killed a woman and her three children as many busy road stretches, including Minto Bridge and ITO, were waterlogged, causing heavy traffic jams.

The chief minister directed officials to begin repair work on potholes and sewers to help prevent waterlogging during the upcoming monsoon season.

During the Devi EV bus inauguration, Gupta said, "I want to thank god for this untimely rain today which is an alarm for the whole system." "This is not a one-day problem but an issue of backlog of development, system breakdowns and apathy of administration in Delhi in the past 10-15 years," she said. "These matters would not reach Kejriwal's ears as he used to enjoy sound-proof sleep in his Sheesh Mahal, oblivious of thunderstorms, broken trees and waterlogging." Gupta added that from early morning, ministers and officials were on the ground monitoring the situation. Cabinet minister Parvesh Verma was at Minto Road by 6 am, and officers have been working since 5 am, she said.

"We don't remember any former chief minister or minister personally inspecting flood or sewer situations. We are here to ensure Delhi doesn't suffer due to past neglect," she said.

The CM said waterlogging remains a concern in several parts of Delhi due to clogged drains and damaged roads.

"Officials have been instructed to promptly identify all vulnerable spots and begin necessary work, such as desilting drains and repairing or constructing roads, to avoid such issues during the monsoon," she told PTI Videos.

BJP MLAs are also carrying out inspections in their areas, she added.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh, who inspected the Minto Bridge area, and shared a video of the site.

"Due to unseasonal, record rainfall, water accumulated at several locations. All four pumps at Minto Bridge were operational. A burst pipe was also found and will be repaired," he said.

He added that drain cleaning work is being carried out by various civic agencies, including the PWD, MCD, DJB, NDMC, and IFC.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a red alert for the city as the city saw intense rainfall, strong winds and dust storm.

Three flights were diverted and over 200 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport as thunderstorms and gusty winds disrupted operations. PTI NSM SHB SKY SKY