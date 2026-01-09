Delhi CM sends off devotees to Ayodhya Ram temple, calls pilgrimage a symbol of Sanatan faith

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday sent off a group of Lord Ram devotees to Ayodhya from the Chief Minister's Jan Seva Sadan, describing the pilgrimage as a reflection of Sanatan faith, cultural unity and spiritual consciousness.

Around 35-40 devotees are part of the journey from Delhi to Ayodhya to offer prayers and seek darshan of Lord Ram at the Ram temple. The devotees were organised by the Valmiki Chaudhary sarpanch committee, according to a statement.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said the pilgrimage carried deep spiritual significance and reinforced India's age-old Sanatan values and cultural traditions.

She said the opportunity to seek darshan of Lord Ram at the beginning of the New Year was a matter of great fortune for the devotees.

Visiting the Ram temple and experiencing the religious and cultural landscape of Ayodhya was, in itself, a divine and elevating experience, the chief minister said.

Gupta also referred to the construction of the Ram temple, calling it a historic development that has strengthened India's cultural and spiritual identity.

She said, "The temple symbolised faith, tradition and a renewed sense of national consciousness." Extending her wishes, Gupta said the journey would not only offer spiritual fulfilment but also help deepen the devotees' connection with Indian culture.

She expressed hope that the devotees would have a smooth journey and darshan, and return with cherished memories and renewed spiritual energy. PTI SHB SHB APL APL