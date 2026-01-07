Delhi CM sends off students for Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026

New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday attended the send-off ceremony for students selected from the capital to participate in the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026, describing it as a national platform to shape India's roadmap towards becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Interacting with the participants, the chief minister said the energy, vision and commitment of the youth form the country's greatest strength and are central to the goal of building a Viksit Bharat.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, young people across the country are emerging as confident and responsible stakeholders in nation-building, according to an official statement.

Gupta said the enthusiasm and determination she witnessed among the students reminded her of her student life. She emphasised that the progress of the nation depends not only on governments and policies, but also on the collective participation of citizens, and urged the youth to move beyond identifying problems to actively contributing solutions, the statement said.

Gupta said the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue is not merely an event, but the beginning of a leadership journey for the participants, and expressed hope that they would continue to contribute to Delhi and the country even after returning from the national platform.

She assured the students of the Delhi government's continued support in their endeavours, it said.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood, who was also present at the ceremony, said that selection for the programme itself was a major achievement, given the intense competition.

He described the participants as the youth of the Amrit Kaal and said the "Team Delhi" badge they wear is not just an identity, but a responsibility, according to the statement.

Sood said the initiative has brought together students from government and private schools, colleges and institutions across Delhi under one banner, overcoming earlier divisions.

Participants from different parts of the city will present ideas on themes such as sustainable development, making Delhi a developed city, Startup Capital Delhi and innovation in governance, he said.

He added that the dialogue would expose young leaders to the realities of governance and policy-making, while encouraging them to bring fresh perspectives to public life.

The Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026 is being organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports from January 9 to 12 at Bharat Mandapam here, it stated.

It will bring together selected participants aged between 15 and 29 years from all states and Union Territories to engage in discussions and propose solutions aimed at achieving the goal of a developed India by 2047, the statement added. PTI SHB HIG