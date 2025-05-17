Delhi CM sets Aug 1 deadline for completion of new block at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday directed officials to finish the expansion of the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Mangolpuri by August 1.

Gupta said the under-construction 362-bed trauma block will increase the hospital's capacity to 662 beds and enhance the existing ICU, parking, and mortuary facilities. She asserted that "no Delhiite will be denied timely and quality care." During an on-site review of the hospital, Gupta said chronic shortage of beds, staff and medicines in all government hospitals must be "fixed on war footing." She said the hospital in Mangolpuri -- the area's only major public facility, handling about 2,700 OPD patients and more than 30 deliveries daily -- has been "under tremendous pressure" because the previous government left its new building half-finished.

The revised plan earmarks 42 additional ICU beds split equally among medical, surgical and orthopaedic units, plus expanded trauma and parking infrastructure, she said.

Gupta said the project is part of a broader push to upgrade Delhi's health network within her government's first 100 days. She added that central schemes such as Ayushman Bharat and Aarogya Mandir are now being "actively implemented" in the national capital. PTI NSM RHL