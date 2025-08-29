Delhi CM sets target of 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs every month

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said her government has set a target of opening around 100 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs every month in different parts of the capital to provide primary healthcare closer to people’s homes.

She said the initiative aims to ensure faster treatment for patients and ease the burden on government hospitals.

Chairing a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with senior Health Department officials and representatives of other departments, Gupta said the government has decided to establish Ayushman Arogya Mandirs on land parcels larger than the prescribed size so that they can be used during emergencies.

While a plot size of 100 square yards is sufficient for the construction of a centre, officials have been asked to identify bigger government-owned plots that can accommodate large halls for emergency beds and parking facilities, she said.

The chief minister said old primary health centres are being converted into Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, while new buildings are also coming up on a larger scale.

Highlighting the pace of work, she said the government has set a target of opening nearly 100 centres every month. Departments are simultaneously procuring medical and non-medical equipment to ensure smooth functioning from the day of inauguration, while staff recruitment is being prioritised, she said.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting the initiative, Gupta said the Delhi government has already received Rs 2,400 crore from the Centre, ensuring there will be no financial hurdles in the construction and operation of the centres.

She said the modern facilities being provided at the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will eliminate the need for citizens to visit hospitals for common or seasonal ailments.

Currently, 67 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are operational in Delhi. The upcoming centres will also provide 12 categories of healthcare services, including mental health and palliative care for the elderly, with in-house laboratory testing.

The services include maternity and childbirth care, neonatal and child healthcare, adolescent healthcare, family planning, prevention and treatment of infectious diseases, management of non-communicable diseases, eye and ENT care, oral healthcare, elderly care, end-of-life care, emergency medical services, and screening and treatment of mental health issues.

Orders have been issued for the appointment of doctors, nurses, pharmacists, auxiliary nurse midwives, laboratory technicians, TB specialists (DOTS), data operators and multi-purpose staff, she said.

Each centre will have adequate furniture, a well-stocked supply of medicines, modern laboratories and clean toilets, she added.

According to Gupta, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are fast emerging as a new symbol of trust and health for the people. PTI SLB HIG HIG