Delhi CM slams AAP's 'Phansi-Ghar' claim in Delhi Assembly; terms it insult to martyrs

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday called for a detailed inquiry and the registration of an FIR over the alleged misrepresentation of a section of the Delhi Assembly building as a 'Phansi-Ghar' (execution room), and said the signage should be removed.

Speaker Vijender Gupta told the House that the structure, which was renovated and inaugurated in 2022 by then chief minister Arvind Kejriwal as a "phansi-ghar", was actually a "tiffin room" as per records.

Addressing the Assembly, the chief minister asserted the claims by the previous AAP government were "a gross distortion of history, an insult to national martyrs, and a betrayal of public trust".

She alleged that Kejriwal, in a "calculated attempt to gain public sympathy", had "arbitrarily" declared a portion of the Assembly premises as a gallows site without any documentary evidence or historical authenticity.

"Kejriwal has always engaged in calculated political theatrics. Every gesture, outfit, and statement was carefully scripted to serve a political objective. Under the guise of honesty, patriotism, and sacrifice, people were misled. It was all a staged drama." Alleging that Kejriwal had "multiple" degrees, she said every move of his had a reason. "Be it wearing a muffler, loose shirts or broken chappals, every move of his was extremely calculated," she charged.

Citing historical records, CM Gupta clarified that the Assembly building was constructed in 1912 and served as the venue for sessions of the Imperial Legislative Council from 1913 to 1926.

The chief minister urged Speaker Gupta and the House to immediately remove the "misleading" signage referencing the "Phansi-Ghar" from the Assembly premises.

She emphasised that this "rectification" is especially critical ahead of the All India Speakers' Conference scheduled for August 24 and 25 here, so that dignitaries from across the country are not presented with a falsified version of history and the reputation of the Delhi Assembly is upheld.

The chief minister revealed that nearly Rs 1 crore of taxpayers' money was spent on promoting this "false narrative", and called for full recovery of the amount, the registration of an FIR against those responsible, and the institution of a detailed inquiry.

She reiterated that the Kejriwal government misused public funds on emotionally manipulative and misleading publicity for political gains.

"This is not just a political performance; it is a blatant betrayal of the people's trust. Our government is committed to uncovering the truth and preserving the historical dignity of this institution with honesty and integrity." The chief minister said the area now being "falsely portrayed" as a "Phansi Ghar" was originally a service staircase for British officers primarily and was used for tiffin service and logistical purposes.

In contrast, the actual site of the old Delhi jail, where executions took place, was located at what is now Maulana Azad Medical College, she said.

"Misrepresenting history not only misleads the public but also dishonours the sacrifices of our martyrs. To inscribe falsehoods on the walls of an institution where laws are framed in accordance with the Constitution is an unpardonable act," she added.