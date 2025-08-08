Delhi CM slams former AAP regime for 'neglecting' welfare of construction workers

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday slammed the previous AAP government for allegedly neglecting the welfare of construction workers in the city, citing findings of a CAG report.

Speaking in the Assembly, she demanded that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report on 'Welfare of Building and Other Construction Workers' be referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House for probe and necessary action.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta referred the report on construction workers as well as two other CAG reports on Delhi government's finance accounts and appropriation accounts for 2023-24, presented in the House on August 4 by the chief minister, to the PAC.

Rekha Gupta said that despite court orders, the previous Kejriwal government in Delhi did not release the financial assistance to the construction workers. She also said the previous AAP government "failed" to benefit workers under various schemes.

In a scathing attack on the previous AAP government, she claimed Rs 5,200 crore remained unused in the labour welfare fund, while thousands of workers continued to wait for essential support and benefits.

The "anti-worker mindset" of the former government, the chief minister said, was reflected by the fact that it charged Rs 25 from each worker for registration and Rs 20 each for its renewal.

Quoting the CAG report, the chief minister said that under the Tool Assistance Scheme, not a single worker received the promised Rs 20,000 between 2018 and 2024. Similarly, financial assistance of Rs one lakh under the Permanent Disability Scheme saw zero disbursal in consecutive years.

In the case of medical assistance, no benefits were extended in 2018, 2019, 2022, or 2024 figures, she said expressing “shock”.

Other schemes such as coaching support, skill training, travel passes, and emergency aid for female workers during miscarriage were also reduced to mere "token gestures", she said.

The chief minister requested the Speaker for stringent action against those responsible for the state of affairs and "failed" in their duty to uphold the rights and welfare of Delhi’s workers.

The report, covering a four-year period from 2019 to 2023, highlighted irregularities in the registration of construction workers, and indicated low expenditure on their welfare, despite the state government having a substantial fund of more than Rs 3,500 crore.

Speaking earlier, AAP MLA Virendra Kadian said that the BJP was only citing those paras that criticised the previous government in Delhi. The report covered the four-year period affected by COVID pandemic when migrant workers had moved to their home states, he said.

He said the former Kejriwal government provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to the workers during the pandemic.

BJP MLAs Poonam Sharma and Neelam Pahalwan slammed the previous AAP government, accusing it of neglecting the welfare of construction workers. Sharma charged that the migrant workers were forced to leave Delhi because then AAP government could not take care of their needs. PTI SSM VIT VIT MNK MNK