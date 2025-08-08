Delhi CM slams former AAP regime in Delhi for 'neglecting' welfare of construction workers

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday slammed the previous AAP government for allegedly neglecting the welfare of construction workers in the city, citing findings of a CAG report.

Speaking in the Assembly, she demanded that the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India report on 'Welfare of Building and Other Construction Workers' be referred to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of the House for probe and necessary action.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta referred the report on construction workers as well as two other CAG reports on Delhi government's finance accounts and appropriation accounts for 2023-24, presented in the House on August 4 by the chief minister, to the PAC.

Rekha Gupta said that despite court orders, the previous Kejriwal government in Delhi did not allegedly release the financial assistance to the construction workers. She also said the previous AAP government "failed" to benefit workers under various schemes to provide them loans for purchasing tools, house loans, and assistance to pregnant women in case of miscarriage.

The report, covering a four-year period from 2019 to 2023, highlighted irregularities in the registration of construction workers, and indicated low expenditure on their welfare, despite the state government having a substantial fund of more than Rs 3,500 crore.

Speaking earlier, AAP MLA Virendra Kadian said that the BJP was only citing those paras that criticised the previous government in Delhi. The report covered the four-year period affected by COVID pandemic when migrant workers had moved to their home states, he said.

He said the former Kejriwal government provided financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to the workers during the pandemic.

BJP MLAs Poonam Sharma and Neelam Pahalwan slammed the previous AAP government, accusing it of neglecting the welfare of construction workers. Sharma charged that the migrant workers were forced to leave Delhi because then AAP government could not take care of their needs.