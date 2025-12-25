Delhi CM takes metro to inaugurate first Atal Canteen in Lajpat Nagar

New Delhi, Dec 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday travelled by the Delhi Metro to attend the inauguration of an Atal Canteen in Lajpat Nagar on the occasion of the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Gupta boarded the metro from Delhi Gate and reached Lajpat Nagar. She was seen communicating with the passengers who were travelling along with her.

Vajpayee had played a key role in conceptualising and backing the Delhi Metro project, which later emerged as the capital's mass rapid transit backbone.

The first Atal Canteen was inaugurated in Lajpat Nagar as part of the government's efforts to provide affordable and nutritious food to people, particularly daily wage workers and those from economically weaker sections.

The scheme, named after Vajpayee, aims to ensure access to subsidised meals at designated locations across the city. PTI SHB HIG HIG