Delhi CM thanks citizens after BJP wins 7 of 12 wards in MCD bypolls

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday expressed gratitude to the voters after the BJP won seven of the 12 MCD wards where bypolls were held on November 30.

The results were announced in the morning, with the AAP (3), Congress (1) and the All India Forward Bloc (1) winning the rest.

In a post on X, Gupta said that the BJP's victory is a strong testament to the tireless hard work of the party's workers, dedication, and collective strength of the organisation.

"Heartfelt thanks to the citizens of Delhi for their invaluable blessings upon the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Delhi Municipal Corporation by-election," she said.

She also congratulated the party's winning candidates and asserted that the government is working nonstop for the development of Delhi. PTI VIT VIT AMJ AMJ