Delhi CM to engage with women's groups to boost their participation in policymaking

New Delhi, Mar 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will hold discussions with major women's organisations at the assembly premises here on March 5 with the focus on enhancing women's participation in governance and society.

The Delhi government aims to seriously consider and implement the suggestions put forth by these organisations, BJP leaders said on Saturday.

Women's empowerment remains a key priority of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of good governance, and the state government is committed to advancing this cause, they added.

According to the BJP leaders, the initiative follows the landmark step of introducing political reservations for women, a move championed by the prime minister to encourage greater representation in governance.

With Gupta becoming the chief minister, expectations among women in the national capital have risen significantly, they added.

The primary goal of the upcoming dialogue is to ensure women's participation in policymaking.

The government will also review the implementation of promises related to women's welfare outlined in the BJP's Sankalp Patra.

"Rekha Gupta's political journey from student activism to becoming a municipal councillor and now the chief minister reflects her resilience and leadership. Having achieved this milestone through years of hard work, she now seeks to empower other women and inspire the next generation of leaders in Delhi," a BJP leader said.

The saffron party returned to power in Delhi after 26 years last month by winning 48 out of 70 seats.