Delhi CM to gift BJP leaders packages made by Shahdara-based SHG on Rakhshabandhan

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will be gifting special Rakshabandhan packages made by a self-help group (SHG) from Shahdara to her cabinet colleagues and senior BJP leaders on the festive occasion.

The gift packages comprise a rakhi, sweets and the traditional 'roli' and 'tilak'.

"To celebrate Rakhshabandhan, we have made this product. The sisters from a self-help group in Shahdara have made these special gift packages. We will gift these to our party's senior leaders," she told reporters.

Gupta said the women from the SHG have also made sweets, 'sattu', 'dhoop' and 'agarbatti' that are part of the package.

"The work for self-help women groups should increase so that they get employment. People should gift these packages. Our prime minister talks about self-help groups. We will encourage self-help groups in the national capital," she added.

Rohtas Nagar MLA Jitender Mahajan said the products made by the SHG are of good quality. He said they will promote the products made by various SHGs.