Delhi CM Gupta on a short break after 100 days in office to Uttarakhand

New Delhi: After completing 100 days in office, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is likely to take a short two-day break to visit religious places in Uttarakhand in the first week of June, official sources said on Friday.

CM Gupta is likely to visit Haridwar on June 1 where she will take a holy dip in river Ganga at Har Ki Pauri. Next day she will likely visit Kedarnath, they added.

"The chief minister is taking the break after following a hectic schedule in the first 100 days of her government. She is likely to be accompanied by her family members on the trip," said a government source.

The BJP government in Delhi led by Gupta completed its 100 days in power on Friday.

The BJP won the Assembly polls held in February this year, returning to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Gupta took oath as Delhi Chief Minister along with her cabinet ministers on February 20, in a ceremony at Ramleela Maidan in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.