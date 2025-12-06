Delhi CM to visit Golden Temple on Monday

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, along with her entire cabinet, will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, to offer 'shukrana' on Monday, the chief minister's office said in a statement.

The chief minister and her cabinet's thanksgiving visit is for the "grand and historic success" of the three-day 'Gurmat Samagam' organised at the Red Fort on the occasion of the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the statement said on Saturday.

Describing the "extraordinary success" of the 'Gurmat Samagam' at the Red Fort as the "grace of Guru Sahib", Gupta said that despite an atmosphere of fear caused by a terror incident just days before the event, more than six lakh devotees attended the religious events without any disruption.

She said her visit to the Golden Temple is not merely a formal gesture but a symbol of deep faith and gratitude towards the Guru tradition. PTI VIT MPL MPL