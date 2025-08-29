Delhi CM unveils Vedanta Half Marathon medal, urges greater women participation

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, to be held on October 12, is an initiative to help keep the city fit, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Friday.

She was presented her registration number for the half marathon by the organisers in a programme held at Delhi Secretariat. Gupta also unveiled a medal to be presented to all the finishers of the half marathon.

Speaking on the occasion, the Delhi chief minister appreciated the initiative by Vedanta, and added that she will not only take part in it but also wish for a higher participation of women as compared to men in the race.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conveyed the message of fitness through promotion of healthy food choices and regular exercise. The half marathon will not only help keep Delhi residents fit but also serve as an initiative in the direction of making the city better and improving the lives of its people," she said.

The Delhi government will support the initiative and wishes that every resident of the city is healthy so as to fully contribute to the goal of a Viksit Delhi, she added.

This year, 23,000 registrations have already been made for the half marathon and the target is to ensure participation of over 40,000 people in the race, organisers said.

Participants from 13 countries will take part in the half marathon, which will celebrate its 20th anniversary this year, they said. PTI VIT HIG