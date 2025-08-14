Delhi CM urges citizens to embrace patriotism by performing civic duties

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Performing one's civic duties and small gestures like avoiding littering and wearing helmet for safety are also forms of patriotism, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Thursday.

As part of a road safety awareness campaign organised by the Delhi government, Gupta, along with MP Bansuri Swaraj, Delhi Transport Minister Pankaj Singh and Chief Secretary Dharmendra participated in a helmet-wearing drive at Connaught Place.

"On the eve of Independence Day, let us pledge to follow road safety and maintain cleanliness in our city," Gupta said.

Urging the youngsters to follow road safety measures, the chief minister said you are the ones who will take the country forward, so wear helmets and fasten the straps properly.

"I always say that we may never have a chance to face the bullets and show our patriotism like our brave soldiers do but we can show it through small gestures. Maintaining cleanliness, helping people, following traffic and road safety rules like wearing helmets are also expressions of patriotism and love for the country," she said.

Swaraj also encouraged the youngsters to wear helmet by suggesting that they can customise it the way they do it with other fashion accessories.

Transport Minister Pankaj Singh said Delhi's safety was in the hands of its citizens.

"Let us promise ourselves that we will not do anything to compromise our safety and ensure that our friends and family also follow safety rules," he added. PTI VIT SHB SHS NB