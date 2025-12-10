Delhi CM urges hotels, restaurants to install mist spray systems to tackle air pollution

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday urged hotel and restaurant owners to install mist spray systems on rooftops, calling the hospitality sector an essential partner in the city's anti-pollution efforts.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Viksit Delhi-Viksit Tourism and Hospitality Summit, Gupta said the government would extend full support, and amend regulations if needed, to help establishments adopt cleaner, water-efficient technologies.

Gupta said mist spray and fogging systems could significantly bring down particulate matter levels while using far less water than traditional anti-smog guns.

She added that while the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) currently mandates anti-smog guns for high-rise buildings, the equipment is expensive, consumes excessive water and occupies considerable space.

Mist spray systems, she said, are lighter, more efficient and effective in all directions, making them a better option for large establishments.

The chief minister informed that the technology has already been introduced in selected parts of the city and will soon be expanded to more regions.

She also emphasised that the government is prepared to amend DPCC regulations to ensure high-rise owners are not burdened financially while strengthening pollution-control measures.

Highlighting Delhi's push towards becoming a clean and environmentally responsible capital, Gupta said the government is also implementing major reforms to promote the prime minister's 'Ease of Doing Business' vision.

Gupta appealed to the hospitality sector to treat pollution control as a shared social responsibility and contribute actively to making the city a cleaner, safer and healthier capital. PTI NSM APL