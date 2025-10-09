Delhi CM urges urges people to adopt indigenous products at Swadeshi Mela inauguration

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated a Swadeshi Mela at Kartavya Path and said her government's is committed to promote the work of Delhi's artisans.

The Swadeshi Mela organised by the Delhi government will continue till October 11.

Addressing the event she said, "Since there is discussion happening across the country on One District, One Product, I asked our minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Industries minister) to find out what is the speciality of Delhi, apart from chaat-pakodas." "We want to promote the work of Delhi's artisans so that they gain fame not only in the country but across the world," she said.

Gupta advised people to adopt Swadeshi products, and recalled how it became a weapon during the freedom movement.

"We will only be able to become self-dependant by adopting Swadeshi, it is the weapon through which the country gained independence. There was some reason that Swadeshi was used as a weapon at that time," she added.