Delhi CM visits NCC Republic Day Camp, assures support for cadets

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday visited the NCC Republic Day Camp 2026 at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantonment on the occasion of Indian Army Day, according to a statement.

She interacted with cadets from across the country and assured continued support for strengthening NCC facilities in the capital.

The chief minister was accorded a Guard of Honour and witnessed a march-past, brass band performances and cultural presentations by NCC cadets.

She also visited the 'Flag Area', where cadets from 17 NCC directorates showcased exhibitions highlighting national values, civic responsibility and nation-building, a statement stated.

Addressing the cadets, Gupta said the National Cadet Corps has for decades played a key role in instilling discipline, unity, a sense of duty and patriotism among the youth. She said cadets from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds coming together at the camp reflected the spirit of national integration and the idea of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

The chief minister also visited the 'Hall of Fame' to learn about the history, training structure and achievements of the NCC, and reviewed exhibitions on the Yuva Aapda Mitra initiative and drone training.

She interacted with cadets and encouraged them to continue contributing to national service and responsible citizenship.

Praising the discipline and enthusiasm of the cadets, Gupta said the NCC's training system prepares young people for leadership roles, disaster management and community service.

Referring to the NCC motto of 'Unity and Discipline', she described it as the foundation of patriotism, unity in diversity and constitutional values among the youth.

She said that today's NCC cadets are tomorrow's national heroes who will serve the country in various fields. Reiterating the Delhi government's commitment, the chief minister assured that steps would be taken to improve training facilities, infrastructure and resources for NCC centres in Delhi, including addressing training- and land-related issues.

The event was attended by NCC Director General Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, senior NCC officers and cadets from different parts of the country, it added.