Delhi CM visits night shelter near Britannia Chowk Flyover; inspects condition, facilities

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday inspected the condition and facilities of a Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board's (DUSIB) night shelter located near the Britannia Chowk flyover here.

Gupta shared a video of her visit on X and said, "Today, I visited the night shelter near Britannia Chowk flyover to check its facilities." She said the government is committed to ensuring that no person in Delhi is forced to sleep on the streets, whether in winter, summer, or during the rains.

The government is continuously working to improve the condition of night shelters, she added.

"Providing every needy person with a roof over their head, along with food and dignity, is one of the top priorities of the triple-engine government," the chief minister reiterated.

Gupta also spoke with the residents at the shelter, took their feedback, and instructed officials to take appropriate action based on their concerns.