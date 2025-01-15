Delhi CM visits Republic Day Camp 2025, interacts with NCC cadets

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Atishi visited the Republic Day Camp 2025 on Wednesday, where NCC cadets from across the country presented her with a formal "Guard of Honour." Addressing the event, the chief minister praised the discipline and patriotism of the cadets, stating that their dedication instilled confidence in the nation's future, according to an official statement.

She said, "Our youth, with their innovative ideas, enthusiasm, and energy, have the capability to address every challenge facing the country. Can our country provide quality education to every child, better healthcare to the poor and safety for women? The answers to these questions rest with our youth." Atishi also visited the Flag Area of India's 17 National Cadet Corps Directorates, interacting with cadets, before touring the 'Hall of Fame,' where cadets displayed working models of warships and aircraft. The camp featured a cultural programme that celebrated India's rich heritage, the statement read.

Reflecting on Republic Day, she said, "We celebrate Republic Day on January 26, and I often reflect on its significance. The rights we enjoy today were hard-earned through the sacrifices of countless individuals." She pointed out that India adopted its Constitution on January 26, 1950, ensuring equality for all citizens.

Atishi also paid tribute to freedom fighters with a special mention of Bhagat Singh, who was only 23 when he gave his life for the nation.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by today's youth, she praised the cadets' commitment, saying, "In this age of smartphones and endless distractions, it is inspiring to see cadets participating in the Republic Day Camp despite the cold weather. This discipline and training are vital for achieving anything in life."