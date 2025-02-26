Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits Gauri Shankar temple at Chandni Chowk on Mahashivratri

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Ashish Sood visited temples on Wednesday to offer prayers on the occasion of Mahashivratri.

Gupta visited the Gauri Shankar Temple and extended her wishes to Shiva devotees. "On this sacred occasion, I extend my heartfelt greetings. I pray that Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati continue to bless everyone, and may their divine grace bring prosperity to our nation and the people of Delhi," she said.

Education Minister Ashish Sood visited the Jhandewalan Temple and offered prayers.