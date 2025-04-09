Delhi CM vows crackdown on illegal liquor, cites commitment to transparent excise policy

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday held a review meeting with senior officials of the Excise Department, directing them to take strict action against illegal liquor smuggling and ensure robust revenue growth.

"No loss of revenue will be allowed. The government is committed to a transparent and effective excise policy," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

Delhi's liquor excise policy was a major flashpoint between the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Assembly elections.

The BJP swept the Delhi Assembly polls in February, winning 48 of the 70 seats, while the AAP was reduced to 22.

The contentious excise policy introduced by the former AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal had drawn corruption allegations and became central to political and legal battles.

Senior AAP leaders including Kejriwal, former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were arrested in connection with the excise policy case. All are currently out of jail as the cases continue in court.

A Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report, tabled by the Rekha Gupta-led government in the Assembly on February 25, highlighted irregularities in the previous regime's handling of the excise policy.

According to the report, the Delhi government incurred cumulative losses of over Rs 2,000 crore during the 2021-2022 period due to a weak policy framework and poor implementation. PTI MHS NB NB