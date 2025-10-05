Delhi CM vows support for Prajapati community at Mahakumbh event

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the government will take every possible step to support the Prajapati (Kumhar) community.

She praised the artistry, hard work, and creativity of the Prajapati (Kumhar) community, saying their traditional skills and dedication are truly inspiring.

Speaking at the Prajapati (Kumhar) Mahakumbh, organised by the National Prajapati Federation at Adarsh Ramlila Ground in Narela, Outer Delhi, the chief minister assured that her government will continue to work for the welfare, education, skill development, and empowerment of the Prajapati community.

She added that such initiatives would not only improve the economic conditions of the community but also give new recognition to indigenous industries.

Reaffirming her commitment to advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Vocal for Local’, the chief minister said the Delhi government is taking strong steps to promote locally handcrafted products and make artisans self-reliant.

Praising the community, she said they are true creators who shape deities, utensils, and beauty from clay, connecting society through their labour and artistry. She also noted that for years, the community has not received the recognition and opportunities it truly deserves, but now the Delhi government will take strong and meaningful steps for their upliftment and empowerment.