Delhi CM vows to redevelop Bhalswa-Jahangirpuri EWS flats into model settlement

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday said her government is committed to providing dignified housing for the poor as she inspected the run-down EWS flats in Bhalswa-Jahangirpuri, blaming the previous government for leaving the complex abandoned for years.

Gupta criticised the previous government for "making promises but doing nothing on the ground" for the city's poor during her inspection of economically weaker sections (EWS) flats.

"The Bhalswa flats, where we are standing today, were completed in 2016. From 2016 to 2025, these flats deteriorated into a dilapidated condition, yet the previous government did not allot a single flat to a poor family. This is betrayal of the people. Around 7,400 flats were constructed here, but they have been lying abandoned, turning into ruins, and even the fittings and material have gone missing," she said.

Gupta added that the government has now prepared a plan to completely remodel the flats and develop them into a "model settlement" with essential facilities.

"We will redesign these flats to ensure that every required facility is available. There will be shops, proper parking spaces for all vehicles, rickshaw safety provisions, and charging stations," she said. She added, "We are planning such a model for Delhi's slum dwellers within this government's tenure".

Gupta said that the proposed redevelopment will also include a primary school, an Ayushman Arogya Mandir, children's play areas and other community facilities. PTI NSM AKY