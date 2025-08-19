Delhi CM wades through inundated areas of Yamuna Bazar; says no flood-like situation in city

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta waded barefoot through inundated areas of Yamuna Bazar on Tuesday, as she assured people that the water level was receding and there was no flood-like situation.
She interacted with the affected locals and assured them that the government stood firmly with them. The chief minister also emphasised that the situation in areas adjoining the Yamuna river was under control.
Accompanied by senior officials from departments concerned with flood management, Gupta visited the Yamuna Bazar to review the flood management and control systems.
She arrived at the settlement in front of the ancient Hanuman Temple in Yamuna Bazar and made her way up the steps towards a wall, from where she could see residents on rooftops surrounded by floodwaters.
The chief minister enquired about their well-being, reiterating that the government was keeping a close watch on the flood situation.
During the nearly half-hour visit, Gupta assured people that the Delhi government has put in place mechanisms to deal with any exigency and would extend every possible help to those affected.
She explained that the Yamuna's water level had briefly touched close to 206 metres on Tuesday morning but was now fully under control. The chief minister clarified that this settlement lies in the Yamuna river's low-lying floodplain, which is why the water had reached there but had not advanced further.
She asserted that there was no flood-like situation in Delhi. The river had swollen to its peak level, and now the water has begun to recede, she shared.
The chief minister mentioned that the government had requested families in the area to temporarily move to safer locations, though many had chosen to stay back.
The situation is currently under control, and residents would be shifted to alternative shelters if required, Gupta added.
The chief minister on Monday assured people that the national capital will not experience widespread flooding, that it was in a safe zone, and any inundation will be restricted to the floodplains.
After the inspection on Tuesday, she said, "The water is flowing ahead and not stagnating. The water level has risen, but it will recede in a day or two. There is no flood-like situation in the national capital." Later, in an X post, the chief minister said she conducted an on-ground inspection of flood management and administrative preparedness, and also interacted with local residents to listen to their concerns.
"In the morning, there was a possibility of the Yamuna water level touching 206 metres for a brief period, but the situation is completely under control now. Since this area lies in the low-lying Yamuna floodplain, the water reached here. But it did not spread further. There is no flood-like situation in Delhi. This was the peak rise in the water level, and it is now receding," she explained. PTI SLB NSD NSD