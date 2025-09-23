Delhi CM warns against defacement of property, participates in cleanliness drive

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, participating in a cleanliness drive on Tuesday, said no defacement of property would be tolerated in the city.

She warned political workers to refrain from pasting posters with her photos on any property.

Gupta, under the "Sewa Pakhwada" to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birth anniversary, removed posters from a flyover pillar on Ring Road and took part in the cleanliness drive in her Shalimar Bagh constituency.

"Defacement of property through wall writing and pasting posters is a very big crime that makes the city dirty. I especially urge politicians that no defacement of property will be tolerated. Do not dare to paste posters with my photo," she warned.

The chief minister emphasised that cleanliness is not just a matter of a one-hour drive, but should be a daily effort, with every section of society—including RWAs, public representatives, and common citizens—participating.

She added that the cleanliness drive would continue.

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Parvesh Verma also took part in the cleanliness drive, which focused on the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) in Delhi.

As part of the Sewa Pakhwada events, the PWD has divided the 55-kilometre Ring Road into eight jurisdictional sections and appointed an engineer-in-charge for each section to oversee cleaning and repair work for the next fortnight.

"It is our resolve to keep Delhi clean, and the cleanliness drive is being carried out across the city, with scores of party workers joining the campaign," Verma told reporters.

Ministers of the BJP government in Delhi, MLAs, and senior party leaders also participated in the drive.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva participated in the drive near Rose Garden under the ITO flyover on Ring Road. As part of the drive, party workers and leaders cleaned areas at 71 locations, including flyovers and surrounding areas on Ring Road, said a Delhi BJP statement.