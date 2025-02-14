Delhi CMO writes to X, seeks restoration of its official handle

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) The Chief Minister's Office of Delhi on Friday wrote to the social media platform X to restore the "CMO Delhi" official handle allegedly renamed to "KejriwalAtWork" at the behest of the former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

It comes a day after the BJP, which won 48 seats in the recent Delhi Assembly polls, demanded Lt Governor VK Saxena's intervention in the renaming of the official 'CMO Delhi'.

In an email to X on Friday, the CMO said that its "grey tick” handle, which has approximately 9,90,000 followers, has been changed to "@KejriwalAtWork".

"As per established practice, official accounts are not associated with individuals and pass on to successors as and when change takes place...it is requested to ‘X’ platform to restore "@CMODelhi" and password of the same may kindly be sent to the official email ID cmdelhi@nic.in, which is the authorised official ID of Chief Minister, Delhi," the CMO said.

This will ensure that the official handle of the Chief Minister's Office is not misused in future and cannot be tampered with, the letter said, asking the social media platform to deactivate any other account having “@cmodelhi” immediately.

On Thursday, the Delhi BJP president demanded the LG to seek a report from the IT department of the government on renaming the 'CMO Delhi' handle on X and its alleged use for putting up posts of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP has returned to power in Delhi, after 26 years, defeating the Aam Aadmi Party in February 5 Assembly polls. The party government is yet to be formed.

"It would not be an exaggeration to say that as soon as his corrupt government collapsed, Arvind Kejriwal has also become a digital looter,” Sachdeva charged.

He strongly condemned Kejriwal for allegedly renaming the official handle created by using public funds for his own use.