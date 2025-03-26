Delhi CM’s convoy stops for 15 minutes on Haiderpur flyover after cattle strays onto road

New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's convoy halted for nearly 15 minutes on the Haiderpur flyover on Wednesday afternoon after a group of cattle strayed onto the road.

The chief minister stepped out of her car to check on the animals and later security personnel intervened to ensure they were safely moved aside.

According to a CMO official, Gupta has issued instructions to provide proper shelter for the stray cattle in the area.

An allocation of Rs 40 crore has been made for setting up a 'Model Gaushala' (modern cow shelter) in Delhi's annual budget, the Delhi CM said while presenting the budget on Tuesday.

Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the shelter in Ghumanhera village will be equipped with modern facilities aimed at cow protection, improving milk production and providing veterinary care.

She announced a total outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore in the budget for the upcoming financial year.