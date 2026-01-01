Delhi CM's New Year message to officials focuses on resolving issues of garbage, roads, drainage

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday said "legacy problems" such as garbage, damaged roads and poor drainage have to be resolved for good.

She discussed a new roadmap for the development of the city in a meeting with senior officers on the first day of New Year and directed that citizen-centric schemes are implemented within this year.

The goal, Gupta said, is to end Delhi's "negative branding" and make it the best city in the country. She urged officials to "move beyond files" and seek solutions that can "transform the face of Delhi".

She directed officials to prepare proposals and give them practical shape, a statement by CMO said.

Noting that there is still substantial work to be done across departments such as PWD, Health, Transport, and Women and Child Development, gupta said Delhi now needs more serious efforts.

She cited the success stories of the Delhi Metro and the cleanliness of Indore, it said.

The high-level meeting, held at the Delhi Secretariat, was attended by cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma and senior officials from various departments of the Delhi government.

Gupta told officials, "You are the ones who wield power, authority and vision," she said. Over the past ten months, the government has "warmed up the engine", and now it is time to pick up speed, she said.

Referring to long-standing issues such as garbage dumps, damaged roads and poor drainage, the chief minister said such "legacy problems" can no longer be carried forward.

Gupta added that if everyone works together with collective strength, Delhi's people will remember this effort for years to come. PTI VIT SKY SKY