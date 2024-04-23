Delhi CM's wife Sunita Kejriwal offers prayers on Hanuman Jayanti

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita on Tuesday paid obeisance at the Hanuman Mandir here on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and said next time she will visit the temple with her husband.

Advertisment

Kejriwal was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy. He is lodged in Tihar jail since April 1.

"May Hanuman Baba give wisdom and prosperity to all. May Hanuman Baba take away everyone's trouble and mine too. I will come back with sir (Arvind Kejriwal) soon," Sunita said.

The Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convenor frequently visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Kejriwal was administered two units of low dose insulin on Monday evening on the advice of AIIMS doctors, a Tihar official said on Tuesday.

The news was welcomed by his party, which said the development was the result of the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

The AAP leaders have alleged that the jail officials were deliberately not giving insulin to the Delhi chief minister.