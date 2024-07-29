Delhi coaching centre deaths: AAP protests outside L-G Secretariat

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) AAP MLAs and councillors held a protest outside the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat on Monday to demand sacking of the MCD commissioner for alleged failure to issue directions for desilting drains.

The protest came two days after three civil services aspirants died due to the flooding of the basement of a coaching centre building in Old Rajinder Nagar following rain last week.

Carrying placards, the protesting lawmakers demanded immediate suspension of the MCD commissioner and action against officers who did not get the drains desilted.

AAP MLA Dilip Pandey said that after a Supreme Court verdict, the BJP-led Centre brought a bill that gave power of appointment, transfer and posting of officials working under the Delhi government to the lieutenant governor.

He was referring to a Supreme Court verdict in favour of the Delhi government on the control over bureaucrats in administration of services, except in areas outside the legislative powers of the National Capital Territory (NCT).

"Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj instructed the chief secretary and officials to ensure desilting of drains five times from February to June. But the officials working under the lieutenant governor did not move. As a result, the Rajinder Nagar mishap took place," he alleged.

Pandey said they had come with the demand that such accidents be stopped from taking place in future.

"All these officials come under the lieutenant governor. The video of Saurabh Bharadwaj's meeting has brought the truth to the fore. We have come to request the lieutenant governor to take action against the incompetent officials, who are not working despite the minister's order and do not understand the principle of accountability in a democracy," he said.

AAP MLA and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said the lieutenant governor said in a post on X on Sunday that no work had been done on Delhi's drainage system during the last decade.

AAP took over the MCD just 18 months ago, Pathak said. "Who is responsible for what has not been done for the last 15 years? Why is the BJP protesting? They should be ashamed of ruining Delhi." Saxena on Monday visited Old Rajinder Nagar and met students protesting over the deaths of the three civil services aspirants.

The three Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants died due to flooding of the Rau's IAS Study Circle building basement in the central Delhi coaching hub of Old Rajinder Nagar following heavy rain on July 27.

Water from a flooded drain gushed into the basement where a library was set up. PTI SLB SZM