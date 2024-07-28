Delhi coaching centre deaths: NCW summons AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has summoned AAP MLA from Delhi's Rajinder Nagar Durgesh Pathak over the incident where three students, including two women, lost their lives due to flooding in the basement of a coaching centre in the area.

The NCW, in a post, said it has taken cognizance of the coaching centre incident where three students died in the Old Rajinder Nagar area of the national capital.

"Allegations of ignored appeals for drain cleaning are concerning. A hearing is scheduled on 02.08.2024 at 12:30 pm. Notice has been given and Durgesh Pathak, MLA Rajinder Nagar, has been directed to appear in person. Non-compliance will result in appropriate action," it said.

The civil services aspirants -- two females and a male -- died on Saturday evening as they were trapped inside the library running in the basement of Old Rajinder Nagar-based Rau's IAS Study Circle, which was flooded due to rain. PTI UZM KVK KVK